Sarawak-owned oil firm must be transparent of dealings with Petronas, says NGO

Sarawak Association for People's Aspirations president Lina Soo says the state government must ensure that state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) is open and transparent in its business dealings. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 27 ― Sarawak must ensure that state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) is open and transparent in its business dealings with Petronas and other oil and gas companies, civil society Sarawak Association for People's Aspirations (SAPA) said today.

Its president Lina Soo said the state government has the duty to keep Sarawakians fully informed of any business dealings.

“Petros must not be seen as a shadowy organisation behind closed doors doing backroom deals and horse trading, where Sarawakians’ interests may be compromised for political interests,” she told reporters.

Soo said SAPA also questions a need for Petros having to discuss Sarawak's oil rights with Petronas.

“It is for Petros to manage, to govern our mining activities and to give instructions on technical and financial arrangements, but not to negotiate with Petronas in any way which can compromise Sarawak’s territorial and sovereignty rights,” she said.

Soo reminded the state government of the rising public sentiments against the audacity of the federal government in breaching Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) by changing the state's territorial boundaries and using the Petroleum Development Act 1974 and the Territorial Sea Act 2012 to mine oil and gas resources.

She also asked the state government, if to date, Petronas or any oil contractor has submitted the application form in Schedule 5(1) Application Form for an Oil Exploration Licence, Oil Prospecting Licence or Oil Mining Licence of the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (OMO).

“Once a licence application is in process, it serves to confirm Sarawak jurisdiction and sovereignty over its natural resources found within its shores and territorial waters,” Soo said, adding that Petronas must take the lead before all oil operators can comply with OMO.

“With each day delayed, this is an economic loss to Sarawak,” she said.