Malindo Air to launch KL-Kolkata flights starting Oct 22

Malindo Air’s Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata flight will start this October 22. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― Malindo Air will be flying five times per week between Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata, India effective this October 22.

The journey takes three hours and 55 minutes using a narrow-body Boeing 737NG aircraft with 12 Business Class and 150/168 Economy Class seats.

Flight OD281 from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here, is scheduled to depart at 9.55pm and arrive at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 11.20pm. The return flight OD282 from Kolkata will depart on the following day at 12.10am and arrive in KLIA at 6.35am.

Malindo Air chief executive officer, Chandran Rama Muthy said: “The vibrant city of Kolkata is a much-anticipated destination and the 8th Indian city we fly to. With the five weekly flights, we hope to increase travellers’ traffic for both business and leisure between these two cities.

“We aspire not only to fly direct point-to-point but also to carry connecting passengers beyond Kuala Lumpur to various destinations on our network ranging from the Asean region to Australia. We are optimistic about this route and we are anticipating more frequencies in the near future.

“Our inaugural flight will start in time for India‘s year-end peak travel period. Our flights serve as a premium option as we offer 25kg baggage allowance for Economy Class and 40kg for Business Class, meal onboard and spacious legroom.”

Kolkata, called the “City of Joy”, is also widely regarded as the cultural capital of India. Apart from the rich culture, travellers could explore its amazing ancient and modern architecture, and a myriad of Bengali delicacies while enjoying a budget-friendly trip.

The promotion fare is offered at RM499 for Economy Class and RM899 for Business Class one way from Kuala Lumpur. Bookings can be made through the Malindo Air website. ― Bernama