Man causes scare after threatening to blow-up family with mortar

The knives that were seized from the garage of the male suspect after police raided his family home in Taman Kluang Indah. — Pictures courtesy of the Kluang district police

KLUANG, Sept 27 — A 40-year-old man went amok and threatened to blow his family up with a mortar bomb, following a disagreement at their family home in Taman Kluang Indah here earlier today.

The incident sparked after the male suspect, who was also armed with knives, was enraged after his wife refused to let him meet his son.

It was understood that the suspect lived separately from his family due to domestic issues.

Police, who were alerted of the incident at 7.45am, tried persuading the suspect to give up for about three hours before they stormed his home’s garage and arrested him at 10.45am.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail said the incident happened when the suspect wanted to see his son in the morning.

“His wife did not allow him to meet his son and immediately closed the house gate.

“Shortly later, the suspect went into a rage and threatened to blow them up with an old mortar bomb,” he said in a media conference today.

The old mortar bomb that was used by the male suspect to threaten his family at their home in home in Taman Kluang Indah this morning.

Mohd Abduh said that the wife, fearing for her family’s safety, immediately contacted the police.

Upon raiding the premise, he said police managed to subdue the suspect with a Taser electric weapon despite a short struggle.

Mohd Abduh said police managed to seized the old mortar bomb and some knives from the suspect.

He said a police personnel was injured on his hands during the struggle.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect previously worked with the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) before his employment was terminated in 2014,” said Mohd Abduh, adding that the suspect is also on the police wanted list for allegedly beating up his wife and child.

A police bomb disposal unit from the Johor police contingent headquarters was later dispatched to the scene to clear the mortar bomb.

Police are investigating the case under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.