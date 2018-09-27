Ambiga moots political education for school students

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan says political education in school can start small to inculcate good values for their understanding. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan today advocated political education for school students in line with the government’s proposal to reduce the voting age to 18.

The prominent lawyer and human rights advocate said political education in school can start small to inculcate good values for their understanding.

“I think education can start much younger. Maybe what we need to do is to look at local council elections, start small to get children involved even in schools,” she said during a panel discussion at the Voice For Nation Building programme organised by news portal Malaysiakini today.

“We should inculcate good governance and anti-corruption measures in children anyway. There is no mystery in politics in that sense,” she added.

She reiterated that there was no problem to get children involved in conversations on good governance.

Ambiga was responding to a question from the audience on the need to engage 13-year-old youths who will be voting in the next term.

Damansara MP Tony Pua, who was one of the panelists, believed that the suggestions raised during the forum should be considered by the government.

However, he said that to prepare the young generation to understand politics required participation from all parties, including society, parents and NGOs.

“Perception on politics is not an issue that can be solved by government policies alone.

“It must include the society, parents, and NGOs so that they (youths) do not see politics as something that is dirty and does not involve their lives,” he told reporters after the discussion.