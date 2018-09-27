Man to hang for murder of cop’s wife

The High Court sentenced a man to death after he was found guilty of killing a policeman's wife three years ago. — AFP pic

TAIPING, Sept 27 ― A man was sentenced to death while an accomplice was jailed by the High Court here today after being found guilty of killing a policeman's wife three years ago.

A. Nagarujun, 22, and his 20-year-old friend were sentenced by Judicial Commissioner Asmadi Hussin at the end of the defence's case.

Asmadi said the court handed down the sentence after finding that the defence of both accused failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution's case.

He said the 20-year-old would be jailed for a period of time until he received a pardon from the state's ruler or Sultan as the accused had committed the offence at the age of 17.

Nagarujun and his friend were charged with killing Izaah Abdullah, 52, between 12.30am and 2am at No 9, Laluan Tanjung 4, Taman Tanjung Emas, Ulu Kinta, Ipoh on February 11, 2015.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries a death sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Azrul Faidz prosecuted, while Nagarujun was represented by lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, and his friend by Ranjit Singh.

Meanwhile, the victim's 30-year-old son Zulfadhli Sallehuddin, when met by reporters outside the court, said he was relieved and grateful for the court's decision today.

“My father and I shifted to another house because we could not forget the memories of being with my mother at the previous house,” said the only child, who works as an administrative assistant at the Perak Health Department. ― Bernama