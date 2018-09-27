Ringgit higher against US dollar at close

The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar and some emerging currencies today, on positive buying momentum, in line with the higher global oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1380/1420 against the greenback from 4.1390/1430 yesterday.

The dealer also said the local unit received a buying boost despite the firmer US dollar after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) increased its interest rate for the third time this year.

“The Fed foresees another rate hike in December, three next year, and another hike in 2020. This might impact the ringgit’s strength but we hope it will be cushioned by higher oil prices,” the dealer said.

The ringgit appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0315/0349 from 3.0320/0354 yesterday but fell versus the yen to 3.6697/6743 from 3.6648/6699.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the local unit improved to 4.8427/8495 from 4.8695/8747 yesterday and strengthened to 5.4315/4380 from 5.4486/4543 when compared with the British pound. — Bernama