Gobind: New Bernama CEO to be announced next week

Bernama CEO Datuk Zulkefli Salleh's contract expires next month. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 ― The appointment of the new CEO of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will be announced next week, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the candidate had been decided and it was a matter of waiting for the right time to make the announcement.

“We have names, one or two candidates. We have to wait. We will announce next week,” he said to reporters after the “Jasamu Dikenang” event in honour of 328 retirees of the ministry at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

Wan Hamidi Hamid, deputy director of the Research for Social Advancement (REFSA) think tank and former editor-in-chief of The Rocket, the official organ of the DAP, has been mentioned as a candidate for the post.

The new CEO will take over from Datuk Zulkefli Salleh whose contract expires next month.

Gobind Singh also said that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) would not broadcast live the general assembly of any political party, whether they are components of Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Umno, which holds its general assembly this weekend.

He said RTM had drawn up various programmes which had to be broadcast according to schedule.

Nevertheless, he said, RTM, Bernama or other media networks can report on the general assemblies or press conferences.

Gobind Singh, who is DAP deputy chairman, said the party rejected any form of cooperation with Umno.

He said the DAP adhered to the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that PH would not establish cooperation with other parties, especially the Opposition parties which tried to form a unity government.

Gobind Singh denied that there was a move by PH MPs to forge cooperation with Umno in view of the frequent meetings between the leaders of the two political parties.

Meetings between political leaders are normal, especially now that PH has become the government, he said. ― Bernama