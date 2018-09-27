Sarawak declares five more rabies-affected areas

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 27 ― Five more rabies-affected areas were declared in Sarawak today, increasing the number of such places to 41 areas in the state.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement here today said the new areas are Jalan Teng Chin Hua in Sibu district; Jalan Kilang, Bintangor in Sarikei district; Jalan Airport Lama in Kapit; and Piasau Jaya and Lutong Shell, both in Miri.

The secretariat further advised the public to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies, and to call the nearest Veterinary Office if their pets show signs of rabies such as turning aggressive, biting of objects, excessive salivation and incoordination.

“The public can also access the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page, instagram and youtube for more updated information regarding upcoming anti-rabies Mass Vaccination and the current situation of rabies in Sarawak,” it said.

On August 22, the Federal Health Ministry announced that a 44-year-old man died of rabies encephalitis, the 12th person to have succumbed to the disease in the state since an epidemic was declared on June 30 last year, and the next day the secretariat declared three more rabies-outbreak areas in Sarawak, raising to 36 the number of such places in the state. ― Bernama