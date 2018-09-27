Spiritual healer nabbed for raping teen

A male spiritual healer was arrested for allegedly raping and sodomising a teenage girl. ― Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — Police have arrested a male spiritual healer for allegedly raping and sodomising a teenage girl.

It was learnt that the 17-year-old victim, who is studying in a special class for slow learners, was allegedly molested, raped and also sodomised by the man on the pretext of spiritual healing since January this year.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad said police were alerted of the incident on Monday after the victim’s teacher brought her to lodge a report.

“The victim had earlier informed her teacher, whom she has been staying with for the past two days, that she was molested and raped by the suspect at his home since January this year.

“The victim also revealed that the first incident occurred around January while the last incident was around July this year,” he told Malay Mail today.

Mohd Taib said upon receiving the report, police then sent the victim for a medical examination.

He said initial investigations revealed that the victim had previously complained to her mother that she was suffering from pain in her private parts after the so-called healing sessions.

“However, the victim said her mother brushed it off and did not want to create a fuss by lodging a police report,” said Mohd Taib.

Following that, Mohd Taib said a police team from the district sexual crimes unit arrested the suspect at his house in Jalan Denai Utama in Kempas Baru here yesterday.

He said police on the same day arrested the victim’s mother to facilitate investigations.

It is understood that the male suspect is known to the victim’s mother as both work full time in a factory.

The male suspect, who works as a factory van driver and does part-time work as a spiritual healer, will be investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for forcefully committing unnatural sex (sodomy) and Section 376 of the same Code for rape.

Meanwhile, the victim’s 46-year-old mother will be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing her child to physical and emotional danger.

Mohd Taib said police have applied and received a four-day remand order this morning for the suspects to facilitate investigations.