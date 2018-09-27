Cops quiz ex-1MDB CEO Arul Kanda

Arul Kanda was questioned by the police on his public talks regarding 1MDB prior to the May 9 general election. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 ― Police questioned former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy yesterday.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh confirmed the matter when contacted by Malay Mail but declined to comment further.

Earlier Malaysiakini, quoting sources, said Arul was quizzed on his public talks regarding 1MDB prior to the May 9 general election.

“Police were thoroughly checking the facts that he had mentioned during his public talks to explain about 1MDB prior to the 14th general election,” the source was quoted aying.

The source said Arul was questioned about five hours and did not rule out possible criminal charges.

Prior to the election, Arul had toured nationwide to counter what he claimed was misinformation regarding 1MDB perpetuated by then Opposition coalition, Pakatan Harapan.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, endured 13 hours of questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday over the agency’s probe into 1MDB.