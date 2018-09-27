Muhyiddin says ‘feeling much better’ despite chemo treatments

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he is feeling much better despite still undergoing several chemotherapy treatments.

The Home Minister also said he would be having a second stage of chemotherapy treatment on October 1.

“I am here today, to show you, that I am still alive. Chemo is tiring, but I am kicking well. I feel better day by day.

“I went to Cabinet meeting yesterday and of course I can’t sit at home and I want to do something. I have been meeting with my ministry officials at my house. The work is done but it is limited,” he told a press conference after chairing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council meeting at Menara Yayasan Selangor here today.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president has been on leave since July 12 after undergoing an operation in Singapore to remove a growth on his pancreas that had been detected at an early stage.

He returned home on August 12 and took his oath as Pagoh MP at the Dewan Rakyat two days later. ― Bernama