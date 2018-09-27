Indonesia hikes rates again to prop up slumping rupiah

The rupiah is down about 10 per cent this year. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Sept 27 — Indonesia hiked interest rates again today in a bid to shield the slumping rupiah from an emerging market selloff with the unit at levels last seen during the late nineties Asian financial crisis.

Bank Indonesia raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent — its fifth rise since May — after the government said it was taking other measures to protect the weak currency.

The move also comes after the US central bank yesterday raised rates for the third time this year, as expected, citing an increasingly strong economy and jobs market.

Investors have been dumping emerging market currencies, including the rupiah, as rising US rates prompt them to flock to dollar-denominated assets in search of better returns.

There are growing concerns about a US-China trade war, and emerging markets have also been battered recently by fears of contagion from crises in Turkey, Argentina and South Africa as a stronger dollar makes it harder for them to repay debts.

The rupiah is down about 10 per cent this year, trading at 14,914 against the dollar today.

Indonesia’s currency has not been this weak since it was embroiled in a region-wide financial crisis that sparked economic ruin and street protests that led to the downfall of late dictator Suharto in 1998.

“This (rate) decision is to control the current account deficit and to maintain the attractiveness of the domestic market in the midst of global uncertainty,” central bank governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters.

There have been growing concerns about Indonesia’s current account deficit, which expanded to its highest level in about four years.

The current account is a broad measure of a country’s trading relationship with the rest of the world.

A weak rupiah means its more expensive to repay debts in dollars and other currencies.

“The authorities are worried about currency weakness because of the relatively high level of foreign currency debt in the country,” Gareth Leather at research house Capital Economics said in a report after the rate hike.

“With US Treasury yields likely to creep higher over the coming months and the China-US trade war likely to escalate, we think the rupiah has further to fall.”

Bank Indonesia’s counterpart in the Philippines also raised rates today. — AFP