PAS no match for Anwar in PD, says Amanah

Amanah vice-president Dr Hasan Baharom says PAS is not a competitor for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Sept 27 ― PAS candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election will not able to challenge Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Dr Hasan Baharom said he did not see any problem for the PKR president-elect to preserve the status quo of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the seat.

“PAS is not a competitor for Anwar in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election and we know why they want to contest, that is not wanting to give Anwar an easy path to win.

“It is its (PAS) right to contest. Everyone knows our (PH) candidate as he is our prime minister-in waiting. We believe that everyone wants Anwar to win and take his oath as a member of the Dewan Rakyat after winning the seat,” he said here today.

He was commenting on PAS' decision to contest the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

Yesterday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the party would place its candidate for the by-election and the announcement on the candidate would be made tonight.

The by-election has been necessitated by the resignation of the MP, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of PKR, on Sept 12 to pave the way for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the seat and become an MP.

The Election Commission has set nomination for Saturday and polling for October 13.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Danyal Balagopal defeated Datuk VS Mogan of Barisan Nasional and Mahfuz Roslan of PAS with a majority of 17,710 votes. ― Bernama