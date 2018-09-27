Turban or handbag? Neelofa’s headgear choice catches attention

Who wore it better? The Internet has a field day with Neelofa’s latest fashion item. — Facebook/Adli Effendy

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa’s experimental turban styles and fashion-forward looks never fail to amuse social media users who love playing fashion police.

An Instagram post depicting the 29-year-old wearing a crimson red headdress with a similar hued bag resting on her lap has become the latest Internet meme where Twitter and Facebook users got creative by imitating the look.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia personality, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, was promoting a collaboration with homegrown bag label Sometime by Asian Designers in the post which has now garnered over 79k likes.

But instead of highlighting the handbag, the public’s attention turned to Neelofa’s unconventional headgear which bore a resemblance to a bucket bag.

In place of a leather turban, social media users took inspiration from a myriad of everyday bags including Ikea’s iconic blue carrier and the pink plastic bag ubiquitous to all Malaysians.

No stranger to making headlines for her sartorial choices, Neelofa was previously mocked for wearing 3D glasses to Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week and a striped top which many compared to a prisoner’s uniform earlier this year.