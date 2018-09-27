American kids try exotic meats for the first time (VIDEO)

Watch these kids try out exotic meats in this new video from YouTube channel HiHo Kids.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Popular YouTube channel HiHo Kids return with another round of Kids Try Food videos and this time the kids had the chance to sample exotic meats.

While wild boar and frog meat may not seem so unfamiliar to some of us here in Malaysia, it may seem slightly alien to these American kids.

As always, the kids were pretty open to trying new stuff and many of them delightfully polished off the food once they realised it actually is delicious.

Check out the clip below to see what other exotic meats they tried out.