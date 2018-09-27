Nine teens nabbed for raping 13-year-old

Police have arrested nine teenagers for raping a 13-year-old girl on three separate occasions. — iStock.com pic via AFP

TAIPING, Sept 27 ― Nine teenagers have been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl on three separate occasions.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said the girl's ordeal began on September 18 when she and a friend were picked up by two motorcyclists before heading to one of the suspects’ homes at Kampung Kurnia Jaya in Kamunting here.

“Upon reaching the place, the victim was raped by the two teenagers and another friend at the home,” he said.

The next day (September 19), the victim was taken to the same house and raped by eight others.

“The victim saw one of the suspects had recorded the incident with his mobile phone,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference at the district police station here today, Mohamad said the last time the victim was raped was last Tuesday, when she was assaulted by three suspects at Taman Tekkah Permai in Aulong.

“A police report was lodged by the victim on Wednesday morning after she was advised by her teacher,” he added.

Following the report, police managed to track down nine of the suspects aged between 15 and 17 years.

“We are still looking for two other suspects whose identity has been identified,” he said.

Initial investigation showed three of the arrested suspects had previous records.

Clinical checks also showed the victim had a tear in her hymen.

All suspects have been remanded for six days until October 2.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

Mohamad advised parents to take note of their children's whereabouts.