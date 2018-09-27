Report: PD voter bids for courts to block poll

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned on September 12 to force a by-election for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A registered voter in Port Dickson has applied for judicial review of the incumbent lawmaker’s resignation and an order to annul the Election Commission’s declaration of a by-election in response.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, Rosmadi Mohd Kassim, 56, filed the application at the High Court here yesterday, naming former MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah and the EC as respondents.

He is seeking for the court to invalidate Danyal’s notice of resignation and void subsequent announcements by the EC on September 20 with regards to a by-election.

He is also seeking a declaration that the unforced resignation was unlawful, as well as an injunction to prevent the commission from proceeding the poll.

Rosmadi asserted that Danyal’s resignation violated his oath of office.

The EC previously set nominations for this Saturday and polling for October 13.

The court will decide whether to allow the application on October 2.

Danyal resigned on September 12 to force a by-election for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest.

In his application, Rosmadi said Danyal’s actions showed he was acting in Anwar’s favour over that of the Port Dickson constituents that he had sworn to represent.