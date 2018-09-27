Anwar’s PD victory certain, but at what cost?

A giant billboard of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen in Port Dickson September 21, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to win the Port Dickson by-election is almost certain to succeed, but he will still be made to work for the victory.

His path had looked clear when Barisan Nasional opted to sit out the poll, but PAS made good on its threat to run against him if Umno does not.

While BN is out of the race, it is not out of the picture, especially since Umno and PAS announced their intention to jointly fight for matters related to Malays and Muslims earlier this month.

In the May 9 general election, PKR’s Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah won with a majority of 17,710 votes over BN's Datuk VS Mogan who polled 18,515 votes and PAS’s Mahfuz Roslan (6,594).

The seat has 75,212 voters, of which 43 per cent are Malay, 33 per cent Chinese, 22 per cent Indians and 2 per cent other races.

Anwar’s PKR forced the vacancy for him on September 12, inviting comparisons to the “Kajang Move” of 2014 that went awry.

The idea is to get him elected so he will be poised to take over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister and fulfil the agreement for Anwar to be his immediate successor.

PAS is not a force in the constituency as it was a BN stronghold prior to 2008, the likely reason why the Islamists had not wanted to contest.

The party initially rejected the poll, saying it was against the wastefulness of forcing an unnecessary election simply for Anwar to contest.

When Umno appeared non-committal, however, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang declared that his party would step up if the Malay nationalist party does not, pointedly making the announcement at the PAS Muktamar with Umno’s senior leadership in attendance.

Hadi conceded that victory was debatable, but insisted that Anwar must be made to slog for the opportunity.

PAS will be banking on silent support from BN, which must be covert as Umno is loudly asserting its intention to partner a PH party — any PH party — for a unity government, even if that appears to be a red herring.

The Islamists will also hope for a disgruntled section of voters who are aggrieved with the needless poll or PH’s failure to deliver on some election manifesto pledges, but preferably both.

While PAS may secretly dream of an upset, the reality is that it can at most leave egg on Anwar’s face by depriving him of the convincing win that would cement his ambition to be the eighth PM.

The reality is that an Anwar victory on October 13 is virtually assured, with his self-styled image after South African icon Nelson Mandela and the prevailing goodwill towards PH following its general election victory.

His party will also pull out all the stops to ensure that its president-elect is in the best position possible to stake a claim as Dr Mahathir’s immediate successor.

Aside from PAS, Anwar must also fend off minor challenges from independent Stevie Chan and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) Ahmad Kamaruddin; PAS has yet to decide on its choice.

In the meantime, food stall operators and restaurants are excited for the poll, even if voters are not, and are expecting bumper trade when the political circus arrives this Saturday for nominations.

The Election Commission set polling for October 13, with early voting four days before.