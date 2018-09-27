Perak to rebuild collapsed retaining wall along Cameron Highlands road

State public facilities, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-based industry committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari says the Public Works Department (PWD) will spend RM 20,000 to rebuild the wall ‘as soon as possible’. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 27 ― Perak will rebuild part of a retaining wall along the slopes of a hill along the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands road that collapsed yesterday due to torrential rains.

After visiting the site today, state public facilities, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-based industry committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari said the Public Works Department (PWD) would spend RM20,000 to rebuild the wall “as soon as possible”.

He said pieces of the wall, measuring 1.2m high, had broken after they were hit by a fast-flowing column of water after heavy rains in the highlands.

“In the short term, the PWD will repair the wall, maintaining the same dimensions,” Abdul Yunus told a press conference here.

“In the long term, a team of consultants will be conducting an analytical study of the wall's design, to see if it can be made stronger. We will also add more warning signs and a spotlight to the area, because it is quite dark at night.”

Abdul Yunus said the affected area, located along KM 42 of the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands road was actually a waterfall, where many motorists stopped to collect water.

But in yesterday's 3pm incident, the rains turned the clear water into a waterfall of mud cascading down the hill slope.

The mud flow halted traffic to a standstill along the road, as motorists watched blocks of cement from the retaining wall fall on the road.

However, the road was cleared by 5pm, thanks to the swift actions of the PWD, police, Fire and Rescue Department, and the road's concessionaire.

Yunus confirmed that there was no fatalities or accidents caused by the incident, adding that the road did not sustain any damage and was safe to use.

He said the authorities would also be looking at solutions to slow down the water flow from the top of the hill, but declined to provide a detailed timeline for the completion of the long-term project, which is estimated to cost around RM100,000.