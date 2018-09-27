Soi Lek confirms not contesting MCA presidency, giving chance to new blood

Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek says he is satisfied at being retired following his tenure as president from 2010 to 2013 and wants to give way to new leaders. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek has confirmed that he will not contest in this year's party elections, amid speculation of his political comeback as party president.

He said he was satisfied at being retired following his tenure as president from 2010 to 2013 and that he wanted to give way to new leaders.

“Nonetheless I want to thank all MCA leaders and comrades for giving me encouragement and support [to contest for the presidency]. However I have my own reasons for not wanting to contest,” Dr Chua said during a press conference.

He said the job, which he described as challenging, should be given to another leader who could transform MCA until it can regain the confidence and support of its members.

“I made this decision because I loved the party more than the presidency. For me, even if I were to win it would be a meaningless victory.

“In fact, I feel the MCA elections should have new [leaders] as the present leaders carry with them political baggage from the old BN administration,” Dr Chua said.

He said winning the election, MCA's first since BN lost the 14th general election in May, is the easiest part, with the bulk of the work ahead for the victors.

“The more difficult thing is how to turn MCA into an effective Opposition party,” Dr Chua said.

Last month, Malay Mail reported that some party members are expecting Dr Chua to contest the post, comparing it to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s return for Pakatan Harapan.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is now considered the favourite to take over the reins from outgoing president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai who will not seek re-election.