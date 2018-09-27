Minister: Federal govt to assist Sabah, Sarawak in forest management

Dr Xavier Jayakumar says the federal government will assist Sarawak and Sabah to achieve better sustainable forest management. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

MIRI, Sept 27 ― The federal government will continue to assist Sarawak and Sabah to achieve better sustainable forest management by providing more fund to both states.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said Sarawak and Sabah had been receiving financial assistance from the federal government for the purpose every year.

“We also welcome private sector participation under Private Funding Initiative (PFI),” he told reporters after opening the 12th Heart of Borneo (HoB) Trilateral Meeting at a local hotel here today.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Xavier said more than RM100 million had been spent since 2009 for sustainable forest management in Sarawak and Sabah. ― Bernama