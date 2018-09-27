Felcra appoints Mohd Nageeb as new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nageeb Abdul Wahab has been appointed Felcra Berhad chairman, effective this October 1.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement today, said Mohd Nageeb would replace Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who resigned last June 1.

“Mohd Nageeb has 39 years of experience in plantation, rubber and palm oil industry, and a Malaysian representative in the International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC),” PMO said in a statement today.

Among the posts previously held by Mohd Nageeb were as senior vice president and head of Malaysian Plantation at Sime Darby Plantation Berhad.

He started his career as a plantation executive trainee at KL Kepong Berhad in 1979. ― Bernama