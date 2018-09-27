Penang to hold public forum on RM46b transport master plan

Chow said the forum is part of the state’s efforts to engage and update the public on the implementation of the proposed projects under PTMP. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — The Penang state government will hold a public forum on the controversial Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) this Sunday.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the forum, titled “PTMP for Penangites”, is part of the state’s efforts to engage and update the public on the implementation of the proposed projects under PTMP.

“In addition to serving as a platform for the ‘rakyat’, the forum also provides an opportunity for the public to gain a better grasp and understand the benefits of PTMP,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the forum will detail the projects under the PTMP, namely, the Bayan Lepas LRT, Pan Island Link 1 Highway (PIL1), Penang South Reclamation, three paired roads and undersea tunnel.

He stressed that the PTMP is a holistic and integrated transport plan that outlines Penang’s public transport and road networks to cater for travel demands over the next 50 years.

“PTMP’s primary objectives are to solve the main threats to the sustainable growth of Penang,” he said.

He said it would solve issues such as increasing traffic congestion and reduction in productivity, competitiveness and quality of life, shortage of developable land for affordable housing, absence of public transport infrastructure and the need to increase public transport mode share to 40 per cent.

He added that the PTMP will also ensure sustainable growth of Penang’s economic engines such as in the electronics and electrical sector, tourism, business processing centres and other sectors.

He said the forum is open to all and the state government will listen to the views of Penang folks during the forum.

The public forum will be held between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, September 30, at Dewan Sri Pinang.

The Penang state government has been under pressure by some non-governmental organisations (NGO) to cancel the proposed PIL1 and to review the PTMP.

The NGOs, especially Penang Forum, have demanded that the state introduce an integrated public transport system to move people instead of building more highways.