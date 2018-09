China says its economy will not collapse under Washington’s threats and US officials should not underestimate China’s determination and capabilities. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 27 — China hopes its trade frictions with the United States can be resolved, but it has prepared for all eventualities, the commerce ministry said today.

China’s economy will not collapse under Washington’s threats and US officials should not underestimate China’s determination and capabilities, the ministry said in a regular briefing. — Reuters