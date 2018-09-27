Don’t be bullied into accepting deals to exploit coal reserves, Sarawak govt told

Soo said the state government must be brave enough to stand up to Putrajaya against any move to exploit the state’s coal reserves. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 27 — A Sarawak civil society movement today cautioned the state government against accepting any proposal by the federal government to exploit the state’s coal reserves to generate power in the peninsula.

Sarawak Association for People’s Aspirations (SAPA) president Lina Soo said the state government must be brave enough to stand up to Putrajaya against any move to exploit the state’s coal reserves.

“We must exploit the coal reserves ourselves and for our benefits,” she said at a press conference.

She said Sarawak already had a bad experience with Putrajaya over oil and gas resources found within its territorial waters.

Soo was responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal that Putrajaya might be looking at coal reserves from Sarawak and Sabah as an alternative source of power for Peninsular Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir had last week said Malaysia had a lot of coal resources in Sabah and Sarawak, which could be exploited to generate power.

According to a study by the Sarawak Geological Department, the state’s coal reserves are mostly concentrated within the Mukah Balingian belt (550m tonnes) and the Merit Pila area (470m tonnes).

The study, conducted decades ago, showed the quality of Sarawak coal ranges from low-grade lignite (more polluting when burned) to bituminous coal (better quality than lignite) and anthracite (considered the “best” coal).