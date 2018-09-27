Wan Azizah: Incubators a platform to nurture new ideas in Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (third left) at the launch of Brunsfield TusStar’s first incubator centre at the Brunsfield Oasis Tower in Petaling Jaya September 27, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27— Business incubator centres are a good platform to empower local entrepreneurs to expand into a bigger market, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

In her speech at the launch of an incubator centre by Brunsfield TusStar Sdn Bhd, Dr Wan Azizah said Putrajaya always welcomes cooperation with partners in areas that are mutually beneficial.

“It is my hope that this new incubator will play a role as a platform to nurture new ideas which will enable more inclusive development for the benefit of all,” she added.

The minister also indicated Putrajaya’s support for more such centres in other states by the firm.

She said the government supports the digital entrepreneurship ecosystem and is committed to transforming Malaysia into a knowledge-based developed economy.

Incubators are a way forward for such developments, she said.

“At the same time, the government aspires for this developed economy to be one which is inclusive and sustainable as well as one that empowers all levels of our multi-racial society: the youth, women, the haves and the have-nots,” she said.

Brunsfield TusStar is a collaboration between local property developer Brunsfield International Group and China-based Tus-Holdings Co Ltd

Tus-Holdings is a science park developer firm owned by Beijing-based Tsinghua University.