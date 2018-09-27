FGV appoints Mohd Hassan as new director

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — FGV Holdings Bhd has appointed Mohd Hassan Ahmad as the new Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director with effect from September 26.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the plantation company said Mohd Hassan, who holds Master of Economics (Financial Economics) from University of Manchester United Kingdom, is also a director of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd.

FGV also announced the cessation of Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa as its Government-Appointed Director with effect from Sept 26.

“Prior to the cessation of office, Siti Zauyah was a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director in FGV,” it said. — Bernama