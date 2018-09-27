Deputy minister: Youths ‘strategic partners’ to work with to build country

Steven Sim speaks during the Voice of Nation Building programme September 27, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The younger generation must be treated as “strategic partners” in helping to build the country, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim said today.



“I think this defines the generation before us, who automatically link youths with negative activities, that the youths are vulnerable and need protection.



“We need to see them as strategic partners in shaping this country,” he said at the launch of the Voice of Nation Building programme today.



Voice for Nation Building is part of a series of events under Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018, a festival celebrating and uplifting the role of young people in Malaysia Baru.



It is organised by Malaysiakini and [email protected] with Malay Mail as the official co-media partner.



The youth-centric discussion programme aims to empower the group in nation building and give them a voice to create a better future for Malaysia.