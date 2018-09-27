Muhyiddin: Unity government with Umno? No, thanks

Muhyiddin said a unity government between PH and Umno is not viable as the people have rejected Umno. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27— A “unity government” between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Umno is not viable because Malaysians have rejected the latter, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The PPBM president said he was surprised when he was informed that talks are rife of discussions between Umno and his party to form a pact.

“Well this is the first time I heard about (a) unity government that’s comprised of the Opposition, which is Umno, and Pakatan Harapan.

“The fact is, Pakatan Harapan has won. Pakatan Harapan has formed the government. We have the majority in parliament in number of seats, and Umno has lost.

“Though they have a certain number of MPs, it’s not enough to constitute the majority, so this is the first time I’m hearing him saying we want to form a unity government,” Muhyiddin said during a press conference today, referring to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Umno plus (Pakatan Harapan) is never viable, because people have rejected Umno and Pakatan know that we won, and Umno has lost, because people have no more trust,” he said, adding that Umno is now “very much related” to issues of power abuse and corruption.

Earlier today, Berita Harian (BH) reported that Umno is said to be in talks with PPBM, to discuss plans for the formation of the unity government.

In the interview with BH, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said that he had met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad twice, after BN’s May 9 defeat to PH.

Zahid however claimed that he has never met, or was contacted to meet with PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after the latter was freed from prison.

BH reported that Zahid had first met Dr Mahathir on June 7, and recently again, together with several other Umno leaders.