Single mother gets jail, whipping for prostitution

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 27 — A 30-year-old single mother who pleaded guilty to a charge with offering sexual services to a man was ordered to be given six strokes of the cane and jailed for six months by the Terengganu Syariah High Court here today.

Syarie judge Rosdi Harun handed down the sentence in accordance with Section 25 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM5,000, or imprisonment for up to three years, or six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court also ordered that the woman be whipped at the prison where she is to serve her time after 14 days, if she did not appeal against the sentence.

The judge, when reading out the charge to her, expressed disappointment with the woman’s attitude in not showing any remorse throughout the proceeding.

The woman, who is from Selangor, was arrested when she was with a man, believed to be her client, in a room at Felda Residence Hotel here at about 11.45 pm last September 17.

The prosecution was conducted by Terengganu Syarie prosecutor Mohd Kahzmizan Abdullah, while the woman was unrepresented. — Bernama