PNB launches two new products, declares income distribution

PNB group chairman Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz speaks during the launch of ASNB’s two new variable price unit trust funds in Kuala Lumpur September 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd today launched two new variable price unit trust funds by Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), announced the renaming of existing ASNB fixed price funds and declared income distribution for Amanah Saham 1Malaysia.

As part of the PNB group’s aim to expand its unit trust portfolio to meet the evolving needs of investors, ASNB launched two new forward pricing variables price funds, namely ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara 2.

The new funds will expand ASNB’s product offering in the variable price segment to eight from six, covering growth, mixed balance and mixed conservative categories.

“In line with its Strategic Plan, ASNB aims to offer a wider suite of products under each fund category to meet imvestors different needs across their lifestyle.

“Current market conditions also provide favourable price points for investors,” said group chairman Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz during the launch today.

Zeti said the launch of ASNB’s two new variable funds marked a major milestone for PNB and ASNB especially since the previous fund’s launch was 15 years ago. — Bernama