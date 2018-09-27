Khairy says uneasy with Umno-PAS pact

File photo showing PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (left) and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said he disagreed with formally allying with PAS due to ideological differences.

He said while the idea was popular with grassroot members, the two parties were not compatible.

“This dalliance with PAS is quite popular with some of our members on the ground some nostalgia about Malay unity (and) two big Malay parties coming together.

“I don’t buy it because PAS has a completely different worldview from ours, which I believe is not part of the Umno DNA. That was evident when PAS was formed in 1955.

“I will be uncomfortable with that,” he told in an interview with radio channel BFM 89.9, today, of the possible Umno-PAS formal alliance.

The Rembau MP also said some Umno members preferred an alliance with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), but did not think there was interest from the latter.

He said this was because PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was a former Umno president.

“I would like to focus my energy and our energies in Umno in becoming a credible Opposition. But it seems that others want to spend their time on these clandestine arrangement and which nobody knows where it is going.”

On talks that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was meeting with PAS, PPBM and PKR leaders to broach cooperation, Khairy said it was more imperative to set a clear path for Umno.

Such efforts should also be made known to the rest of the party, he said.

“He has to come clean on which direction he wants to take the party. All these covert clandestine manoeuvres, they may be designed to achieve a particular outcome but the party does not know what the outcome is.

“We hear you meeting with this and that person as long as the party is run in this covert manner, the members are not clear, the leadership is not clear where he wants to take the party,” he said.

The Umno leadership recently attended the PAS annual muktamar in Terengganu.

In June, Zahid visited Dr Mahathir after the latter became the seventh prime minister.

The Bagan Datoh MP was reportedly to have met with PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May after the general election, but has since denied this.