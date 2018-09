PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will dissolve its Negri Sembilan chapter over issues with state leaders, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The PPBM president also said the Ampang and Subang divisions in Selangor will be closed using a new rule the party just incorporated in its constitution.

He said PPBM will appoint a new state leadership for Negri Sembilan, the process for which will be overseen by Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Eddin Syazlee Shith.

MORE TO COME