Steven Sim gives a speech at Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus in Subang Jaya September 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — The Pakatan Harapan government is attentive to the needs of young Malaysians, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim.

Sim was speaking during the Taylor’s University scholarship award programme today.



“This government is a government that gives the youth a platform to give opinions,” he said.

He cited the plan to lower the voting age to support this assertion.