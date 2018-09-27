Deputy IGP expects more charges against Najib; Rosmah could be questioned

Noor Rashid said that his agency was not done investigating the corruption scandal. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — Police could recommend additional charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the 1MDB scandal, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He told reporters today that his agency was not done investigating the corruption scandal; the police previously recommended 21 money laundering charges against Najib.

“Najib may face more charges related to 1MDB once we complete investigations into it,” he told reporters after officiating PDRM Innovation Day 2018 celebrations at Universiti Sains Malaysia here.

Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, could also be summoned for questioning in relation to the same matter, he added.

He said they are continuing with investigations into Najib under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and also under the anti-money laundering act.

“A large part of our investigations into this case is still not complete so yes, we may have more charges against Najib as we progress in our investigations,” he said.

He said investigations into 1MDB is tough as it involved a lot of evidences, some of which are in other countries.

He said the police had to contact the attorney general’s office in other countries such as Switzerland, Singapore, United States and three other countries to obtain evidences related to the 1MDB case.

“Some of these countries have responded and contacted our AG to cooperate,” he added.

So far, the police has called in 64 people for questioning over the 1MDB case.

“For now, we are not investigating Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim in relation to 1MDB yet,” he said.

He said if later investigations showed links between Abdul Azeez and 1MDB, the police will call him in for questioning.

The Baling MP was remanded yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over corruption and money laundering allegations.

As for calling Rosmah in for questioning, he said this was related to the 12,000 jewellery items the police seized from Najib’s house and also from the condominium in Pavilion Residences.

“We will need her to identify the jewellery items, where it is from and the brands,” he said.

He said the police seized the items as evidence under the anti-money laundering act which gave them one year to complete investigations on the items.

“We will complete this in two months but it is not easy as there were too many aspects to look into, such as how much it costs, where it was bought, what brand it is, which company it was bought from,” he said.

He said 1MDB is a big case and the police will conduct a thorough investigation and look into all aspects of it.