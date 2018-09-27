Khairy says ‘almost shed tear’ over Tok Pa’s exit

Khairy said that in Mustapa, he has lost someone who understood the centric view of Umno. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said he was deeply saddened by Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s sudden decision to quit the party, saying the latter had been among reasons he was keeping the faith with Umno.

In an interview with radio channel BFM 89.9, Khairy said the unexpected departure of Mustapa or Tok Pa, whom he called one of the party’s respected leaders, has left a void.

“I almost shed a tear when I got the news. I look up to him and I still do.

“He never conveyed to me in private that he was about to go,” he said.

The Rembau MP said while he respected Mustapa’s decision to leave, he was saddened over the incident and has lost someone who understood the centric view of Umno.

Khairy previously blamed Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for Mustapa’s resignation.

Mustapa, who was with Umno for four decades and left the party on September 18, cited disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation.

His decision today came amid plans by Umno to cooperate with Islamist party PAS, which has governed the east coast state of Kelantan for the last 28 years after toppling Barisan Nasional (BN) in 1990.