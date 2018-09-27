Duo convicted of murdering policeman’s wife three years ago

The duo were convicted of murdering Izaah Abdullah, 52, on Feb 2 2015 in Ulu Kinta. — Reuters pic

TAIPING, Sept 27 — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to death while his 20-year-old friend will be incarcerated after the High Court here convicted them of murdering a policeman’s wife three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Asmadi Hussin said the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution case.

“As the first accused was 16-years-old at the time of incident, the death sentence could not be meted against him nor the offence be recorded.”

“Therefore, the court ordered the accused to be detained in prison at the pleasure of Sultan.”

“As for the second accused, you are to be hung to death,” he told A. Nagarujun.

The duo were convicted of murdering Izaah Abdullah, 52, on Feb 2 2015 between 12.30am and 2am at house Number 9, Laluan Tanjong 4, Taman Tanjong Emas in Ulu Kinta.

They were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Izaah’s only son Zulfadhli Sallehuddin, 30, who was present during the proceeding, said the family was happy with the outcome.

“The court’s decision is in line with the crime committed,” he said.

Zulfadhli, who found his mother’s body, said he was still traumatised over the incident.

“The family had moved out from the crime scene, which is our home, as it holds too much memories,” said the Health Department administrative assistant.

Earlier during mitigation, Ranjit Singh, the counsel representing the 20-year-old, said at the time of incident, the accused was 17-years-old.

“He had left school but was gainfully employed,” he said, adding that the accused had been sent to the Henry Gurney School following his arrest.

Ranjit pointed out that the accused was a juvenile at the time of offence and cannot be sentenced to death.

Datuk Naran Singh, representing Nagarujun, said this was the accused’s first offence.

“He should be given the chance to turn over a new leaf and serve the society,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Azrul Faidz, however, said public interest outweighs personal interest.

“A life is gone and will never return. A heavy sentence must be meted to educate the people that for every crime there is a sentence waiting,” he said.

The prosecution called a total of 16 witnesses while the defence called two witnesses.