Soi Lek blasts MCA over past silence on 1MDB

Tan Sri Chua Soi Lek speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya September 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek condemned outgoing MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and deputy Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for not speaking out on the 1MDB scandal before.

“They had five years and many opportunities to transform MCA, but as a 30-year veteran I see no changes,” Dr Chua said during a press conference.

He said Liow and Wee have lost touch with MCA’s grassroots and voters.

“They also claim the party is united, but many of its good and loyal members are politically fatigued and have lost heart,” Dr Chua said, adding that their silence did not mean MCA is united.

He mocked them for avoiding uncomfortable issues.

“People expect them to address issues including the 1MDB scandal and Mara, but instead they speak of things like China’s One Belt One Road initiative.

“They even managed to avoid issues such as the rising living costs prior to the general election. This has resulted in MCA members becoming fed up as to why the leadership is not addressing national issues, and also increasing hatred towards the party from outside,” Dr Chua said.

He also described Liow’s recent threat to expel Umno from BN if it formally allies with PAS as “illogical”.

“Whether you like it or not Umno is still the biggest political party in the country. You say you want to sack them from BN, why do you not leave it yourself?” Dr Chua asked.

He urged both leaders and others who have served as ministers and deputy ministers to sit out the next party election.

“They are connected to the old administration, and as such will be seen as tied to the scandals. If they contest and win then they will be perceived as being part of the old corruption.

“This includes (his son and former Deputy Finance Minister) Datuk Chua Tee Yong, whom I advised to not contest,” Dr Chua said.

He said they should avoid participating in the elections for as long as the case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak would last in court, adding he believes this will take a long time.

“For the love of the party, let new leaders come in to lead the party.

“They do not carry the political baggage from the old administration, and can get back the confidence and support of the people,” Dr Chua said.

Lastly he said winning the party election is the easiest part, but the real challenge is on how to transform MCA into an effective Opposition party.

“The biggest part is how the transformation can be done so as to regain the support and confidence of the party members,” Dr Chua said.