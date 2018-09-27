And nominee for Mother of the Year goes to...

Decked in doodles, the eye-catching car is proof of a proud parent. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Kids may do the darndest things — but they grow up so fast that some parents treasure the innocent misadventures of their children.

Twitter user mhabi9417 may have found one of these patient, and proud parents.

In a post on Twitter that has since gone viral since it was uploaded yesterday, he snapped a photo of a car next to him in traffic, decked out in kiddie doodles in what appears to be permanent marker.

“I do not know you. But I believe you have a super creative child. I believe you are patient, strong and positive. I salute you,” he tweeted.

The tweet that has since been retweeted over 7,000 times and liked almost 4,000 times, with many sharing their admiration for the anonymous woman.

Nadhira, who goes bv the nickname kaznadkaz verified that the ‘graffiti’ was indeed the result of the woman’s children.

“It’s true. Those are drawings by her children. There have been offers to repaint her car, but she refused. And she’s proud of her children’s masterpiece”.

While some joked of a ‘plot twist’ of her actually heading to the car wash, to drop her kids to an orphanage or just having punished them to actually doing it herself for attention - another Twitter user shared another image of the lady in the car that appears to be more populated with even more artwork.

The different artwork reveals the graffiti may be removable after all, but judging by the handiwork, her children may indeed be encouraged to use the family ride to explore their creativity.