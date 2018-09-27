Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Rapper Lil Xan hospitalised after ‘eating too many Hot Cheetos’

Published 2 hours ago on 27 September 2018

Lil Xan said it wasn’t drugs that led to his hospitalisation, but the spicy cheese-flavoured corn snack. — Picture via Instagram/Xanxiety
Lil Xan said it wasn’t drugs that led to his hospitalisation, but the spicy cheese-flavoured corn snack. — Picture via Instagram/Xanxiety

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — Rapper Lil Xan was rushed to hospital on Monday — after eating too many Hot Cheetos.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Total Xanarchy rapper alarmed his five million followers on Instagram by posting a photo of himself in an ambulance on his Instagram Story.

In response, he followed up with a second clip revealing: “I was in the hospital not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open so I puked a little blood”.

Lil Xan added that he had “never felt better in my life”, ahead of his upcoming ‘live’ tour, and promised to “throw Hot Cheetos on the stage”.

Related Articles

In Showbiz