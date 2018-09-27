Rapper Lil Xan hospitalised after ‘eating too many Hot Cheetos’

Lil Xan said it wasn’t drugs that led to his hospitalisation, but the spicy cheese-flavoured corn snack. — Picture via Instagram/Xanxiety

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — Rapper Lil Xan was rushed to hospital on Monday — after eating too many Hot Cheetos.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Total Xanarchy rapper alarmed his five million followers on Instagram by posting a photo of himself in an ambulance on his Instagram Story.

In response, he followed up with a second clip revealing: “I was in the hospital not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open so I puked a little blood”.

Lil Xan added that he had “never felt better in my life”, ahead of his upcoming ‘live’ tour, and promised to “throw Hot Cheetos on the stage”.