Samsung Galaxy Watch is coming to Malaysia very soon

The Samsung Galaxy watch is pictured during the preview day of the IFA in Berlin August 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — When Samsung announced the Galaxy Note9, they had also introduced its new Galaxy Watch for 2018. This is the successor of the Gear S3 and the new smartwatch series is coming to Malaysia very soon.

The Galaxy Watch models were spotted on Malaysia’s Sirim database. From the listing, we will be getting both sizes — the SM-R800 model with a 46mm case, while the SM-R810 is smaller at 42mm. Like its previous model, the Gear S3, both retains rotating bezels surrounding its Super AMOLED screen which pushes a resolution of 360×480. The 42mm version has a 1.2″ screen while the 46mm variant is slightly larger at 1.3″.

Both Galaxy Watch models have a built-in heart rate sensor, GPS, altimeter, barometer and 5 ATM water resistance which can be submerged up to 50 metres deep. Despite dropping the “Gear” name, it still runs on TizenOS 4.0 out of the box. For better protection, it uses Corning’s Gorilla DX+ glass and both watches claim to have military standard durability.

In Samsung Malaysia’s teaser video above, it mentions “With LTE & long battery life”; however, its certification on SIRIM seems to indicate that these two watches are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled only. Either Samsung Malaysia is running a generic global video or perhaps they could be introducing additional LTE-supported variants for Malaysia.

There are no details on the local pricing but in the US, the 42mm model is going for US$329.99 (about RM1,366) while the larger 46mm version is priced at US$349.99 (about RM1,449). As spotted earlier, Samsung has also introduced a Wireless Duo Charger which allows you to charge both a Qi Wireless compatible smartphone and your Galaxy Watch at the same time. — SoyaCincau