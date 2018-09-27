Dr M says it again: Anwar will be next PM

People walk past posters of Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be the next prime minister as it is a promise made before GE14, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.



“That is my promise,” the New Straits Times (NST) quoted Dr Mahathir as saying during a question at the Second Annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum moderated by journalist Fareed Zakaria.



“I made a promise that I would not stay long as Prime Minister. Maybe two years, maybe more, maybe less.



“The important thing is we need to have the cooperation of four parties. Some of our past history does not contribute towards working together. So we have to forget the past and focus on the more important issue at that time which is getting rid of the previous prime minister. For that we are willing to forget our past quarrels," he said.



Dr Mahathir has repeatedly stated that Anwar will be his successor for the country's top post, despite unsubstantiated reports that there are plans by both leaders to renege on the said agreement.



Dr Mahathir explained that Malaysians wanted a new prime minister but Anwar was in jail at the time, before GE14.



“People want to have a new Prime Minister, not the old Prime Minister, but at that time, they had no choice because the other leader is in jail, so he could not very well lead the party.



“So I agreed that I will be there for maybe two years and then the new leader will take over.”



Dr Mahathir's remarks today come amid Umno's plan to form a unity government with any Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party



Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said he hoped this could be achieved via a formal, mutual agreement before or after Anwar becomes PM.