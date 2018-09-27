See the symbiote in action in this new clip from ‘Venom’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Venom’ that stars Tom Hardy.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Building up to its release soon, Sony Pictures has released a new clip from Venom that stars Tom Hardy.

In the film, Hardy plays investigative journalist Eddie Brock who gets infected by the Venom symbiote which turnshim into the lethal protector. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed and Woody Harrelson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

Venom is set for release on October 5.