Man, 36, charged with molesting girl, 13, at Singapore swimming complex

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — A 36-year-old man has been charged in court yesterday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old at Hougang Swimming Complex.

On September 12 at about 7.30pm, Job Mathew Panakkal allegedly stretched his hand and touched the girl’s right thigh as he swam past her.

He is also suspected of molesting five other girls aged between six and 13 at the same swimming complex, Police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Panakkal was arrested along Hougang Ave 2 on Monday, after officers established the man’s identity.

He faces one count of outraging the modesty of the girl, whose identity cannot be revealed due to a court order.

If convicted of molesting a person under 14, he could be jailed up to five years, and/or caned, and/or fined.

He returns to court on October 10. — TODAY