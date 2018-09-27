PAC to summon ex-A-G over 1MDB audit

Ambrin, who tabled 1MDB’s audit report on March 2016, is expected to testify on October 29. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang to give his statement over the committee’s inquiry on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit performed previously.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said Ambrin, who tabled 1MDB’s audit report on March 2016, is expected to testify on October 29 following the reinvestigation of 1MDB.

Apart from Ambrin, auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which was appointed by the Finance Ministry, would also be briefing the committee.

“The briefing from PwC is extremely important to PAC in ensuring the committee is aware of 1MDB’s current status especially its financial position,” he said in a statement today.

He said all PAC members have been briefed by the current Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad on 30 Aug and 4 Sept in regards to the 1MDB audit report by the National Audit Department.

“PAC has also obtained views and legal advices from the Attorney-General Chambers who is an ex-officio member on the committee to restart investigations into 1MDB,” he said.

Kiandee also mentioned that during a special meeting convened on Tuesday, PAC outlined 10 Terms of Reference (ToR) to be used as reference throughout the entire period of the 1MDB proceeding.

“This includes using two reports by the United States Department of Justice that was published in 2016 and 2017.

“Apart from establishing new ToR, PAC has also listed 18 potential witnesses to be called up to testify in front of the committee such as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Low Taek Jho who was employed as a special advisor to the Terengganu Investment Authority prior to its being renamed 1MDB,” he added, saying both were not called up during the previous PAC term.

“Their statements are crucial in helping PAC complete its investigation comprehensively,” he said.