Minister: UK tapped Malaysia to preserve Asean trade ties post-Brexit

Dr Mahathir shakes hands with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena after a bilateral meeting in New York September 27, 2018. — Picture via Twitter

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — The UK sought Malaysia’s help to maintain its trade privileges with Asean if it leaves the European Union, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

In a 40-minute bilateral meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Saifuddin said UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her country’s hope for a favourable trade pact with the South-east Asian grouping.

She proposed that a new agreement be established between her country and the bloc, which Dr Mahathir said must be referred to the rest of Asean for deliberation.

“Britain also raised the issues about trade opportunities with Malaysia and Asean,” added Saifuddin.

Aside from May, Dr Mahathir also had bilateral meetings with Iran President Hassan Rouhani and Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena.

In all the meetings, Dr Mahathir expressed that his new government will continue existing ties.

“Iran raised the issue about its joint-comprehensive agreement with the six world powers and the pressure that it was undergoing from the US.

“Malaysia expressed its understanding over the matter. We in turn asked Iran to give favourable consideration to Malaysian companies investing in Iran especially Petronas,” said Saifuddin.