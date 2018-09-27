Zahid: Umno’s new HQ project put on hold

A view of the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 8 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has revealed development on the party’s new headquarters has been put on hold until all negotiations have been completed.

The headquarters would have been part of the proposed 70-storey Kuala Lumpur Putra World Trade Centre (KLPWTC) tower project, mooted to be built at the Putra Bus Terminal site.

The New Straits Times in a report quoting Zahid, detailed how the current economic situation had forced the party to put the project on hold.

“We have held discussions on the matter with the project developer and they might want to invite partners or sell their shares; or have a joint venture with others,” Zahid was quoted saying in the report.

The tower, announced during Umno’s 70th anniversary celebrations last year, was supposed to house the party headquarters and a six-star 250-room hotel.

It would also include offices and restaurants, a two-storey shopping podium, and a mosque that can accommodate a congregation of 5,000 people.

The report included the KLPWTC towers’ architecture, inspired by “sampin” from the Malay traditional costume, also using designs and curves from the “keris”.

Development on the tower would include refurbishment works on the existing Umno headquarters, namely the Merdeka Hall and Menara Dato Onn.