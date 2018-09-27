Acne Studios signs up Cindy Crawford for fall

Cindy Crawford fronts the new Acne Studios campaign. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — The iconic 1990s supermodel, Cindy Crawford, is the star of the fall/winter 2018-2019 Acne Studios campaign. Tuesday, the Swedish brand shared a first picture of the star on Instagram.

While her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is currently a rising runway star, busy winning over the industry’s biggest designers, Crawford has by no means retired from the fashion scene. In fact, the American model stars in the latest Acne Studios campaign for the fall/winter 2018-2019 season.

Shot by the American photographer, Sam Abell, the campaign sees Crawford posing opposite the famous Cadillac Ranch sculpture in Texas, created by the Ant Farm group of architects in 1974. The model wears the brand’s 1996 and 1997 jeans, freshly reissued for the new Acne Studios collection.

The Swedish brand said on Instagram that the aim was to explore “ideas of the iconic in fashion.” Who better, then, than this 1990s icon to front the new campaign? — AFP-Relaxnews