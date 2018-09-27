Report: Umno claims interference in prosecution of government leaders

Ahmad Zahid claimed political motive in the arrests of Umno leaders such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (centre). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The sudden withdrawal of charges against government leaders was indication of executive interference, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi alleged

The former deputy prime minister made this assertion in an interview with Sinar Harian, and said this denied truth and justice from being served.

“How is it possible a charge is retracted before the next trial date, or not taking action against certain individuals merely to save them because they are in part of the ruling administration.

“I feel the people can evaluate the current situation themselves with what has been going on,” he was quoted saying.

He then claimed political motive in the arrests of Umno leaders such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

“That could be only because of politics. We do not deny the accusations that the rule of law in this country has been abused, with political objectives.

“For sure we want these principles to be upheld completely,” he said in reference to the rule of law.

He then urged all agencies to act impartially and professionally.

On a previous investigation against him over alleged abuse of funds at a foundation linked to his family, he said it was up to investigators to decide if any wrongdoing was involved.

He also urged supporters to remain calm over the enforcement action, saying the agencies were only their roles.