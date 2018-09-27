Liverpool take perfect record to Chelsea for biggest EPL test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the match against Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool September 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Sept 27 — Unbeaten Chelsea and Liverpool face off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in what is the biggest clash of the Premier League season so far.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have won all six league games while Chelsea's winning streak was ended by a goalless draw at West Ham on Sunday.

But Chelsea have the psychological boost of a midweek victory over Liverpool in the League Cup, albeit in a game in which both sides made eight changes.

Klopp knows Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who scored a brilliant solo winner after coming on as a second-half substitute, represents the biggest threat to his team's perfect start.

The Belgian has been one of the few players who enjoyed a successful World Cup to make an impressive start to the season and he believes the League Cup win will boost the Blues.

“This result will give us more confidence because we drew with West Ham a few days ago,” Hazard said.

“But the game on Saturday is more important. We have got to try and beat Liverpool.”

Liverpool have won only one of their last five Premier League meetings with Chelsea, including the 1-0 defeat in their last game at Stamford Bridge in May.

Watching with interest on Saturday will be champions Manchester City who are also unbeaten with five wins and a draw.

Pep Guardiola's side will expect to pick up three more points when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad. Dale Stephens (hamstring) and Pascal Gross (ankle) are ruled out for Chris Hughton's side.

It has been another testing week for Manchester United who following their 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers were knocked out of the League Cup by second tier (Championship) side Derby County.

Added to those disappointing results has been the continued tension between manager Jose Mourinho and French midfielder Paul Pogba.

United now face a tricky trip to the capital to face West Ham United at London Stadium — the Hammers' draw with Chelsea following their win at Everton has surely given them the belief they can be the latest to add to Mourinho's woes.

Tottenham travel North to face bottom club Hudddersfield Town while Arsenal face fourth-placed Watford who have won four of their opening games. — Reuters